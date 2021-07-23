Live Nation offering $20 ‘all-in’ tickets to multiple Walmart AMP concerts

Shows include Jim Gaffigan, Avett Brothers, Counting Crows, and more

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several of the Walmart AMP’s biggest concerts in 2021 are included in a $20 ‘all-in’ ticket set to go on sale on Wednesday, July 28, from Live Nation.

The promotion is celebrating the ‘Return to Live’ concerts this summer, offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows across the country, including several at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Concerts at the Walmart AMP included in the package are:

  • Lady A                                     Saturday, Aug. 7
  • The Black Crowes                  Tuesday, Aug. 10
  • The Avett Brothers                  Friday, Aug. 13
  • Jim Gaffigan                           Saturday, Aug. 28
  • Counting Crows                      Saturday, Sept. 18
  • 3 Doors Down                         Friday, Sept. 24
  • Shinedown                              Sunday, Sept. 26
  • NEEDTOBREATHE               Tuesday, Oct. 19
  • Dierks Bentley                        Friday, Oct. 22

The $20 tickets, with no additional fees, will go on sale to the general public starting at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 28, through Sunday, August 1, while supplies last.

For the full list of participating artists and shows, visit LiveNation.com/returntolive.

