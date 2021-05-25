Live: Oklahoma state leaders celebrate numerous education reform measures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As students across Oklahoma prepare for summer break, state leaders say they are celebrating numerous education reforms.

Although the 2020-2021 school year was definitely a challenge for many students due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt says that numerous education reforms were passed during the legislative session.

On Tuesday, the governor joined state leaders and Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister to celebrate the “Year of Oklahoma’s Education Turnaround: Putting Students First.”

