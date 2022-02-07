NEW JERSEY: New Jersey high school football star Alex Brown was gifted a Super Bowl surprise from New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

In a phone call Brown originally thought would be from his coaches, Jones surprised him with three tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, Calif.

“I feel like it will hit me more when I’m in Cali. It definitely was an unreal experience when I was on the phone with Daniel Jones getting that call. I had no idea. It was so unexpected.”

Brown has been through a lot this season as his mom died in November, 2021 after a 15-year battle with breast cancer.

A day later, he scored eight touchdowns in his high school football game in her honor, before going on to win a state championship with the team motto “do it for her.”

“Besides everything with my mom happening, I would still say crazy. All the things I guessed happened for a reason. All the new opportunities it brings, it’s exciting.”

Brown said he’ll continue to honor his mother.

“I’ll still do everything for my mom. I feel like she’s giving me all these opportunities and awesome things I’ve been given in my life.”

You can tune in Sunday, Feb. 13 to watch The Big Game right here on KNWA at 5:30 p.m.