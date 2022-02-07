BEIJING (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2022 Winter Olympics are well underway, but some athletes are still trying to get to Beijing.

COVID-19 is putting speed skater Casey Dawson behind on schedule, as he’s just now making his way to the event.

“Emotionally, yeah, it’s been draining. It’s a bad situation to be in and it’s my first Olympics,” Dawson said.

Dawson has been sidelined with the virus, struggling mentally and physically, as he has failed to consecutively test negative and has done 45 PCR tests.

China’s current requirement is four negative tests for anyone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

He has already missed one individual event, and likely won’t be able to compete in the next one on Tuesday, Feb. 8, but he’s still making sure he’s ready for his team.

“I’ve been using this kind of to my advantage, to just get more training in. When I do get to Beijing, I’ll be stronger. Just stepping foot in Beijing will be a big milestone…going there, seeing my teammates, it’s probably going to be one of the best days of my life.”

Dawson is expected to arrive within the next couple of days. His team races soon after.