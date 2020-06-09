LIVE UPDATES: George Floyd Memorial March down MLK in Fayetteville

by: , Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizers are hosting a George Floyd Memorial March on June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Peaceful Fayetteville planned a peaceful, socially distanced sit in and march to mourn the murder of George Floyd.

Gatherers will line MLK starting at Lot 56 and spread out down MLK.

Follow our live updated story below:

