LIVE UPDATES: George Floyd Memorial March down MLK in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizers are hosting a George Floyd Memorial March on June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Peaceful Fayetteville planned a peaceful, socially distanced sit in and march to mourn the murder of George Floyd.
Gatherers will line MLK starting at Lot 56 and spread out down MLK.
Follow our live updated story below:
🗣 SAY THEIR NAMES: A consistent phrase throughout #BlackLivesMatter protests. #NWAnews #GeorgeFloyd #NWAk pic.twitter.com/UKbaL0zqTQ— Clarissa Bustamante (@clarbusta) June 9, 2020
In the last few minutes, the honk chorus started reigning down on these demonstrators here in #Fayetteville. #NWANews pic.twitter.com/roJv3LbkTn— Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 9, 2020
The Washington County league of women voters are also here in lot 56 to help register people to vote 🇺🇸 #NWAnews #ARnews #NWArk #WashCo pic.twitter.com/jWABRWaQVv— Clarissa Bustamante (@clarbusta) June 9, 2020