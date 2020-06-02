LIVE UPDATES: Protest begins at Fayetteville Square

WARNING: This is a live event. We apologize for any profanity or inappropriate content and will limit it as best we can.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The scheduled protest at the Fayetteville Square begins at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tonight.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

Kneeling in a moment of silence for George Floyd 📸 #NWANews pic.twitter.com/pEU38QJR25 — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 3, 2020

“No justice no peace”



“White silence is white violence”



“Neutrality benefits the oppressor”



“Good cops that do nothing are bad cops” 📸 #NWANews pic.twitter.com/iNtydPuBKo — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 2, 2020

Preparations for tonight’s #protest are underway. The Fayetteville Fire Department is adding 1,000 lbs of water to the barricades to make sure cars can’t drive through the crowd. #NWAnews #NWArk #GerogeFloyd pic.twitter.com/WBm7sqjcP4 — Lauren Krakau (@KrakauLauren) June 2, 2020

Taylor Myers said she wanted to do something that represents peace.. She wrote words like ‘I can’t breathe’, No freedom until we are all equal’, #Georgefloyd and ‘peaceful protest’ on the ground where the protest will soon take place. #knwa #nwark#nwanews pic.twitter.com/l4MIDARV46 — Jesse Pierre 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@JessePierre_) June 2, 2020

We’re seeing more people show up here for the protest…Fayetteville officers say they expect more than 1,000 people. #NWANews https://t.co/wMGyBPqLu7 pic.twitter.com/cLeifR4fox — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 2, 2020

Within the last half hour, @FayettevillePD set up these barriers throughout the Square.



A protest is planned here this evening. Tune into @KNWAFOX24 at 5:30, 6, 7, 9 & 10 for team coverage. #NWANews pic.twitter.com/IzSdBexwvW — Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 2, 2020

Setup is underway for tonight’s protest on the Fayetteville square. #nwanews pic.twitter.com/YfsRV8iUoa — Chad Mira (@ChadMiraKNWA) June 2, 2020