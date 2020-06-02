LIVE UPDATES: Protest begins at Fayetteville Square

WARNING: This is a live event. We apologize for any profanity or inappropriate content and will limit it as best we can.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The scheduled protest at the Fayetteville Square begins at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tonight.
This story will be updated throughout the night.
Kneeling in a moment of silence for George Floyd 📸 #NWANews pic.twitter.com/pEU38QJR25— Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 3, 2020
“No justice no peace”— Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 2, 2020
“White silence is white violence”
“Neutrality benefits the oppressor”
“Good cops that do nothing are bad cops” 📸 #NWANews pic.twitter.com/iNtydPuBKo
Preparations for tonight’s #protest are underway. The Fayetteville Fire Department is adding 1,000 lbs of water to the barricades to make sure cars can’t drive through the crowd. #NWAnews #NWArk #GerogeFloyd pic.twitter.com/WBm7sqjcP4— Lauren Krakau (@KrakauLauren) June 2, 2020
Here’s how we’re looking less than an hour away #NWANews https://t.co/eM1tmyXb3s pic.twitter.com/uPPcLYw7h7— Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 2, 2020
Taylor Myers said she wanted to do something that represents peace.. She wrote words like ‘I can’t breathe’, No freedom until we are all equal’, #Georgefloyd and ‘peaceful protest’ on the ground where the protest will soon take place. #knwa #nwark#nwanews pic.twitter.com/l4MIDARV46— Jesse Pierre 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@JessePierre_) June 2, 2020
We’re seeing more people show up here for the protest…Fayetteville officers say they expect more than 1,000 people. #NWANews https://t.co/wMGyBPqLu7 pic.twitter.com/cLeifR4fox— Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 2, 2020
Within the last half hour, @FayettevillePD set up these barriers throughout the Square.— Andrew Epperson (@eppersports) June 2, 2020
A protest is planned here this evening. Tune into @KNWAFOX24 at 5:30, 6, 7, 9 & 10 for team coverage. #NWANews pic.twitter.com/IzSdBexwvW
Setup is underway for tonight’s protest on the Fayetteville square. #nwanews pic.twitter.com/YfsRV8iUoa— Chad Mira (@ChadMiraKNWA) June 2, 2020
Local business owners say they are showing unity #blackoutuesday by covering all windows in black ahead of #GeorgeFloydprotest #Fayetteville #knwa #NWark #nwanews— Jesse Pierre 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@JessePierre_) June 2, 2020
@Crystal_MNews will have more tonight pic.twitter.com/bQHAYxfpho
#WATCH Businesses around Fayetteville Square are blacking out windows to show solidarity for #BlackOutTuesday #BlackLivesMattter— Crystal Martinez (@Crystal_MNews) June 2, 2020
We’ve also seen many businesses close at 4 pm ahead of tonight’s protest. A few have chairs stacked behind storefront windows. pic.twitter.com/C0TztSzJOC