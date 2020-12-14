Loc Le, founder of Jimmy’s Egg, dies from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community leaders are mourning the loss of an Oklahoma icon.

Loc Le, the founder of Jimmy’s Egg restaurants, has died from COVID-19.

Le was a native of Vietnam before immigrating to the United States. He opened his first restaurant at N.W. 16th and May back in 1980.

Le was known as a leader in the Vietnamese community. He was able to expand his business to include several restaurants in 11 states across the country.

His family says he died at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City on Thursday. Le’s wife is currently still in the hospital as she fights the virus.