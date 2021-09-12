Local 5th grader raises money for Canopy NWA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beverly Patrick learned about the events happening in Afghanistan and knew she wanted to do something to help out.

Patrick decided to have a snow cone and ice cream stand with her family in their front yard to raise money for Canopy NWA, a local refugee resettlement organization.

“I was taking the people’s orders and getting what they wanted for $2 each,” Patrick said.

Patrick ended up raising more than $1500 for Canopy NWA. She said it felt great to know she was making a difference.

“It felt really good and really surprising that we raised that much,” Patrick said.

Patrick said she was very grateful for all the donations and people who came to the fundraiser. She said she hopes her donation inspires others to get involved and help out in the community.