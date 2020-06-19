Local advocates speak on DACA decision

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local immigration advocates and DACA recipients gathered for a virtual discussion after the Supreme Court’s decision to allow DACA recipients to continue dreaming.

In an online meeting, members with Arkansas United spoke with Arkansas Dreamers who experienced the program first hand like Veronica Virgen who is the first DACA-mented student to graduate from UALR’s Bowen School of Law she said she wants to use her degree and privilege to help kids like her.

“Our legal status is still in limbo. You know we have all these degrees and the US Gov’t and Education system has invested so much into us, so we would like to give back to our communities,” Virgen said.

Once Virgen passes the bar exam she will also become UALR’s first DACA-mented lawyer.