Local Afghan is “heartbroken” by the events unfolding in Afghanistan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ikram Bahram, a PHD candidate and graduate research assistant at the University of Arkansas, said the images out of Afghanistan are devastating.

Bahram is from Afghanistan and has been in the United States since 2013. He has experienced living under the Taliban first hand.

“It reminds me of my childhood,” Bahram said. “When I was around 11 when the Taliban came in 1996 I was in Kabul city, then in three months, life became so unbearable for us.”

Bahram and his family escaped to Pakistan because of the Taliban. Now, he is trying to help his friends that are still in Afghanistan.

“They’re scared for their lives, they’re scared for their kids, their immediate family members and, in some cases there are underground, they’re in hiding,” Bahram said.

Bahram said it’s painful watching his home go through this.

We want peace, we didn’t deserve this, nobody does.” Ikram Bahram

Bahram said he is determined to use the one thing the Taliban can’t take.

“What we are left with is our voices and that we can speak for our people,” Bahram said.