FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local filmmaker and a Northwest Arkansas MLK Council board member discuss the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and how it resonates with them.

It all started with four words, “I Have A Dream”. For many people in Northwest Arkansas, the legacy of Dr. Martin King Jr. lives on for more than just one day.

“They will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” said King in his historic speech.

“I am able to chase a dream, and I typically model MLK’s message,” said Mike Day, Northwest Arkansas filmmaker.

He says the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther ing Jr. is one he acknowledges through his work. But it’s also something he’s noticed in others in the community.

“I’m blessed to be in the position to know so many people who actually spread his message of love by doing the actual deed,” said Day.

Days says, to him, King’s message represents compassion.

“Spreading love and understanding someone who may not look like you or mean that I live like them, so that is the way how I see MLK,” said Day.

“To be an African-American male living in today’s society. There are a lot of different things that have taken place that have transpired over the last few years,” said Quinton Green, a board member of the NWA Martin Luther King Jr. Council.

Green says he hopes more people continue to shed light on racial issues.

“To come together and be accepting of differences. And until we do that, then society will continue to have these opportunities, these issues,” said Green.

He hopes Dr. King’s legacy will bring more opportunities for the next generation, like his daughter and wife.

“Seeing her when she’s facing adversity has to deal with that. As an African-American woman, that’s what I’m hopeful for, just the future,” said Green.

Green also hopes more people take the day to reflect on other Black leaders like Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Dubois.