Local art studio explores virtual exhibitions and galleries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eating at restaurants, getting a haircut and walking through an art gallery are all things we might have taken for granted before the spread of COVID-19.

But, one local art studio is finding a new way to connect the community to its work.

Art Ventures Northwest Arkansas in Fayetteville is moving its galleries and exhibitions online, for now.

Its latest showing, Women Contem-plate, was only open for one day before the gallery had to close to the public.

Now, you can experience those pieces by watching a video.

Sharon Killian the president of Art Ventures, said, “I have to find a space that people can actually relax into and have this artistic experience with art and artists that they’re used to getting from art ventures that enhances their lives, that takes them to a totally different place.”

Killian said it’s an experiment she wants the community to have a voice in.

