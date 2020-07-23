Local artist brings color and culture to Gravette

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local artist is bringing color and culture to Gravette.

Artist Samuel Hale is painting a mural in honor of Cherokee Nation legend Red Arrow Woman and the Cherokee Sacred Pipe.

The arrow woman is a brave warrior who smoked out of a sacred pipe from the great lake god at a location known only to animals.

Hale said he hopes that the community will appreciate this new mural. He is experimenting with new colors.

“I hope that they appreciate the artwork for its beauty, but I also hope they are wondering why I painted this subject matter and want to look into the story of Arrow Woman and The Sacred Pipe,” Hale said.

The mural is located at one of the last stops on the trail of tears before the Cherokee’s were marked into Oklahoma.

You can find the mural at the back of Blended Ends Salon in Gravette.