Local artist paints Love Unites Us over white pride graffiti

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last week, “white pride” was painted over a Fayetteville building. This week, Love Unites Us is painted over the same building.

Local artist Olivia Trimble painted over the sign after the graffiti was first painted and she went back today to spread a different message.

“Last week, someone painted “White Pride” on this wall. With the support of the community I was able to paint a message that more accurately represents the values we hold here in Fayetteville, Arkansas. #repainthate,” Trimble said in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers