Local artist paints Love Unites Us over white pride graffiti

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last week, “white pride” was painted over a Fayetteville building. This week, Love Unites Us is painted over the same building.

Local artist Olivia Trimble painted over the sign after the graffiti was first painted and she went back today to spread a different message.

“Last week, someone painted “White Pride” on this wall. With the support of the community I was able to paint a message that more accurately represents the values we hold here in Fayetteville, Arkansas. #repainthate,” Trimble said in a tweet.