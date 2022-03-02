ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TLC Properties, a family-owned and operated property management company under Coryell Collaborative Group based in Springfield, unveiled Northwest Arkansas’ newest mural at Promenade Commons, a 55+ community.

Located at 750 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers, the project was hand-painted by Roxy Erikson, a Northwest Arkansas visual artist with a portfolio scattered throughout prominent locations. Traditionally a portrait painter, Erikson has recently become more involved in the public art scene with murals in Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale.

Erickson is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design and holds a master’s degree in fine art from San Francisco Art Institute.

Promenade Commons offers 130 units and features amenities including Razorback Regional Greenway Trail access and smart home technology integrated into each apartment.

You can view more of Roxy Erikson’s work on her website www.roxyshmoxy.com.