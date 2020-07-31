FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to show you good happening around Northwest Arkansas tonight, we’re highlighting a local artist who’s helping to bring some color to students.

Octavio Logo is a local artist who’s been mixing his paint with a message throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Now he’s putting that experience to work by helping Farmington Junior High students create their own pieces.

Art teacher at FJH said she hopes her students can take in the bigger picture when creating art.

“They want to have a voice and this has given them the opportunity to express the hope that they feel they can bring to the world,” said Gretchen Wilkes Farmington Junior High art teacher.

The art piece will be on the side of Chicken Holler in Farmington.