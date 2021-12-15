Local arts organizations to receive $100,000 through CACHE’s ARt Connect program

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) announced that 10 local arts and cultural organizations participating in its inaugural ARt Connect cohort will each receive a $10,000 grant.
ARt Connect is a two-year professional development program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and presented by CACHE in Northwest Arkansas.
The members of the 2020/2022 cohort are:
- Art Ventures, Fayetteville
- Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, Springdale
- Arkansas Public Theatre, Rogers
- Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, Springdale
- Mount Sequoyah Center, Fayetteville
- Music Moves, Fayetteville
- NWA Ballet Theatre, Bentonville
- Open Mouth Literary Center, Fayetteville
- Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, Bentonville
- Teen Action and Support Center, Rogers/Springdale
The ARt Connect grants will fund a wide scope of projects including audiovisual upgrades, accounting support, client-based software, community events and accessibility.
Funding for CACHE comes from the Northwest Arkansas Council with support from the Walmart Foundation.