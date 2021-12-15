Local arts organizations to receive $100,000 through CACHE’s ARt Connect program

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) announced that 10 local arts and cultural organizations participating in its inaugural ARt Connect cohort will each receive a $10,000 grant.

ARt Connect is a two-year professional development program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and presented by CACHE in Northwest Arkansas.

The members of the 2020/2022 cohort are:

  • Art Ventures, Fayetteville
  • Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, Springdale
  • Arkansas Public Theatre, Rogers
  • Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, Springdale
  • Mount Sequoyah Center, Fayetteville
  • Music Moves, Fayetteville
  • NWA Ballet Theatre, Bentonville
  • Open Mouth Literary Center, Fayetteville
  • Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, Bentonville
  • Teen Action and Support Center, Rogers/Springdale

The ARt Connect grants will fund a wide scope of projects including audiovisual upgrades, accounting support, client-based software, community events and accessibility.

Funding for CACHE comes from the Northwest Arkansas Council with support from the Walmart Foundation.

