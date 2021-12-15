Local arts organizations to receive $100,000 through CACHE’s ARt Connect program

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) announced that 10 local arts and cultural organizations participating in its inaugural ARt Connect cohort will each receive a $10,000 grant.

ARt Connect is a two-year professional development program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and presented by CACHE in Northwest Arkansas.

The members of the 2020/2022 cohort are:

Art Ventures, Fayetteville

Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, Springdale

Arkansas Public Theatre, Rogers

Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, Springdale

Mount Sequoyah Center, Fayetteville

Music Moves, Fayetteville

NWA Ballet Theatre, Bentonville

Open Mouth Literary Center, Fayetteville

Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, Bentonville

Teen Action and Support Center, Rogers/Springdale

The ARt Connect grants will fund a wide scope of projects including audiovisual upgrades, accounting support, client-based software, community events and accessibility.

Funding for CACHE comes from the Northwest Arkansas Council with support from the Walmart Foundation.