SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local author and Vietnam Veteran spoke with the Youth Ambassadors of Bo’s Blessings today.

The Youth Ambassadors are meant to work alongside Bo’s Blessings to show younger generations what it means to work and learn from veterans.

Derl Horn spoke at the Springdale Christian Church about serving our country, sacrifices of war, being an author and the importance of patriotism.

“He is coming to speak to our youth today just to give his story and what it means, really to be a combat war veteran and how that effects him pre-war, during the war and now after the war, and really what it means for our youth to support our veterans,” said Keisha Vecchi, Bo’s Blessings Board Secretary.

Bo’s Blessings is a non-profit veterans organization. To learn more about the non-profit’s mission or how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.