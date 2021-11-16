Local auto dealer collecting toys for children’s hospitals

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Car-Mart has announced its 13th annual toy drive is underway in November.

Since 2009, Car-Mart has collected thousands of toys for kids at children’s hospitals.

This year, Car-Mart’s goal is to collect 2,500 toys for sharing with 25 hospitals in the company’s 12-state area.

“If we can ease that suffering for just a fraction, or for a moment or a little bit of time sort of ease their pain with the toys we donate, that’s what we’re about,” General Manager Curtis Valentine said.

Car-Mart will serve as a toy donation destination in its communities and welcomes anyone to donate.

Toys can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

