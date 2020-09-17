Local baker takes talents to Food Network’s Halloween Wars

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — A local baker is making a name for herself on the national stage while putting Northwest Arkansas on the map.

Sam Lucero, owner of Anarchy Cake Studio of Rogers was featured on the Season 10 of Food Network’s Halloween Wars. A self-taught baker with over a decade of experience under her belt, Lucero and her team ‘Ghouly Goblins’ went head to head with five other teams of three to create massive spooky masterpieces consisting of cake, sugar, and pumpkin.

Lucero joined KNWA Today for an interview following the season premiere of the popular show on September 13th. Lucero said after launching her home-based baking space Anarchy Cake Studio two years ago, she’s been able to do more od what she loves, ultimately landing her to a spot on Halloween Wars.

“I’ve been applying for this show for the past eight years and finally got all the way to the casting process this year. Just being on it was incredible”. said Lucero.

Lucero was also featured ‘Road to Halloween Wars’ where Food Network producers visited the contestant’s hometowns to do interviews with locals about the artists. To see more of Sam’s work, visit the Anarchy Cake Studio’s Facebook page.