Local bakery gets donation from Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local bakery receives a special donation from Walmart.

Rockin’ Baker Academy in Fayetteville was given $1,500 in grants from Walmart.

Rockin’ Baker is a nonprofit bakery that offers on-the-job training for people on the autism spectrum.

The grants will help the bakery feed families impacted by the current health crisis.

“The need is so huge that really anything counts, and I have to say we are so lucky to have companies like Walmart in our area that are really paying attention [to] our needs,” Daymara Baker with Rockin’ Baker Academy said.

In 2020, Rockin’ Baker launched their “Stand Up Together” campaign to help bring their food to those who need it during the pandemic.

