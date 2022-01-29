SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nationwide blood shortage hasn’t hit Northwest Arkansas, but staffing shortages have impacted local blood drives.

Most Northwest Arkansas hospitals get their blood supply from local sources, so they don’t see some of the shortages that the nation sees. Chris Pilgrim with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said the region has a steady blood supply right now.

However, staffing for blood drives and blood banks isn’t so steady.

“When a person or two is out of a drive because they’re sick because they’re quarantining and home for COVID, we can’t just plug and play the next person,” Pilgrim said.

Weather and COVID-19 can quickly change the blood supply, so Pilgrim encourages anyone who can donate to do so.