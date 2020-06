A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” A local blood center is rewarding donors.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will give those who donate blood for it’s “Movie Mania Blood Drive” a FandangoNOW movie pass you can use at home.

The blood drive is happening Wednesday (July 1) and Thursday (July 2), from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Movie Mania promotion is only available at CBCO donor centers.

Appointments are encouraged and you can schedule an appointment online.