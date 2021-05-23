Local Boy Scout troop celebrates 100 years of scouting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A celebration was held at the Central United Methodist Church for the 100 year anniversary of Boy Scout troop 102.

The 100 anniversary of Boy Scout troop 102 makes the troop the longest continually run troop in the history of the state. Something Chuck Bushong, chartered organization representative of troop 102 and Central United Methodist Church, says is absolutely outstanding.

“Its a glorious day and a wonderful time. I can’t imagine the thousands of youth who have gone through this program, who’ve benefited and learned new skills,” says Bushong.

One of those who spoke at the ceremony was Hugh Kincaid, a member of troop 102 from back in the ’40s.

“It’s a great tradition and I’m proud of this church whose sponsored it all those many years,” says Kincaid.

However, it didn’t take 80 years of memory to recognizing the significance of the milestone.

“I’ve been able to hear and understand from our older members what it means to be in troop 102, especially as an Eagle,” says Senior Patrol Leader, Harrison Henry.

It was definitely interesting hearing from five different decades of troop 102, and cheers to another 100 years of scouting.