Local business concerned after not receiving Business Interruption Grant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Business owners who did not receive any money from a state grant are worried how they will keep their doors open.

In November, businesses were able to apply for the Business Interruption Grant.

This consisted of $50 million set aside from the CARES Act to help them navigate through this pandemic.

“Businesses have had a really hard time surviving and the recovery is predicted to be lengthy,” said Stacy Hurst, Secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “I wish that we had more money to provide.”

One business that did not receive financial relief was Piano Bar in Fayetteville. Owner, Aaron Schauer said this was also due to some clerical errors he did not learn about in time. However, missing out on the funds was still a major loss for his business.

“A lot of bars and restaurants right now are living paycheck to paycheck even if while there’s other things looming over their head,” Schauer said.

Current restrictions set by the state, like the 11:00 curfew for bars in Arkansas is only adding to his frustrations. This curfew was originally supposed to end January 3rd but was recently extended to February 3rd.

“Our revenue dipped immediately to 50% when that happened from what it was before which was way down anyway.”

All of these setbacks causing Schauer to worry if his business will make it through the pandemic.

“It’s something that’s always looming in the back of my head of course.”

