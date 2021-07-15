Local business moves past first round of Walmart’s Open Call

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local business is making an impression on the world’s largest retailer.

Jim Miller is the founder and CEO of Bucklebury which is believed to be the only local company to move past the first stage of the annual Walmart Open Call.

“I think the thing that excites me most about it is it would give the Walmart customer a chance to have an opportunity at one of our items,” Miller said. “That natural supplement — our stuff is all natural, premium supplements. It excites me that it opens it up to that customer base.”

Bucklebury soothing silver lozenge is currently available on Walmart Marketplace online, but now has a shot at being put on shelves in stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

