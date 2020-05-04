Local business sanitizes police vehicles

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local business helps officers stay healthy and safe while in their patrol cars.

ServiceMaster Restore in Springdale sanitized law enforcement vehicles for free earlier on Friday.

Owners say it’s a simple way to say “thank you” to first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we’re doing is sanitizing their vehicles to help reduce the risk of bacteria spread. They’re on the frontlines everyday seeing people,” Mike Haney says.

If you’re in law enforcement and couldn’t stop by on Friday, ServiceMaster will hold another sanitation event in Fort Smith on Friday, May 8, from noon to five.