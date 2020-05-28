Local business supports graduating high school seniors

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local business in Fayetteville is showing its support for high school seniors who lost their chance to play sports this spring.

Colliers Drug Store on Dickson Street displaying banners with senior baseball players this week.

Last week, the store featured senior athletes from the girls soccer team.

