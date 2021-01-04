Local businesses fail ABC COVID-19 compliance checks

In this Feb. 28, 2020 photo released by Jaime Windon, bottles of alcohol, including Lyon rum, are displayed. Windon Distilling, a Maryland-based producer of Lyon Rum, is among the many craft distillers taking an economic hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. A report released Thursday, Aug. 20 estimates that craft distillers will see an estimated 41% of their sales — worth more than $700 million — evaporate because of the pandemic. (Jaime Windon via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Several bars and restaurants in our area are caught not following state COVID-19 restrictions.

Here is a list of some of the businesses in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley the Alcohol Beverage Control officers found violating state guidelines.

Atlas the Restaurant – Fayetteville – Patrons sitting at the bar less than 6 feet. Patrons walking about without masks. Person’s in outlet consuming alcohol and socializing after 11 p.m.

Maxine’s Tap Room – Fayetteville – Staff/Patrons were not wearing masks. Staff/Patrons not wearing masks while moving about. Staff/Patrons consuming alcohol and socializing after 11 p.m.

Papa’s Pub & Pizzeria – Fort Smith – No attempt at social distancing at the bar.

Lil Dude Bar – Fort Smith – No attempt at social distancing at the bar. Back-to-back seating in a booth on the west side of the outlet.

T & A’s Legends Saloon – Eureka Springs – Business was open past the 11 p.m closing time.

Crossroads Tavern – Rogers – Patrons consuming alcohol and socializing in outlet past 11 p.m. Bartender/Permittee wearing mask below the nose.

Bonefish Grill – Rogers – There was no spacing between booths. Patrons were seated back-to-back.

They conducted compliance checks across the state between Monday, December 28, and yesterday, January 3.

Officers found many of the businesses were not enforcing social distancing or were serving drinks past the 11 p.m. cutoff.

The full report is below.