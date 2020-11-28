Local businesses look forward to Small Business Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mom and pop shops in our area are looking forward to Small Business Saturday.

Kim Brown owns the Rustic Edge in Ozark.

Her store is full of antiques, collectables, and furniture.

Brown said each year they see more customers the day after Black Friday because most of the shoppers are clearing out the department stores after Thanksgiving.

“Those are our days. We just, we live for those days. A lot of people, their families are in for the holidays and they come in and bring their families in,” Brown said. “It’s fun, lots of fun. We all have all kinds of treats and coffee and hot chocolate.”

Last year, shoppers spent a record high of $19.6 billion on Small Business Saturday.