FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville businesses are prepped for a busy Super Bowl weekend.

Manager of Foghorn’s Claire Hoskins said the store is ready for big crowds to watch the game.

“We are going to have all hands on deck and making sure we have plenty of any and everything,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins said she ordered around 5,000 chicken wings just for this weekend. Despite supply chain concerns, she said the restaurant is fully stocked with food.

While at Richard’s Country Meat Market, owner Richard McGinnis, said they have had to add suppliers to make sure the shop is fully stocked.

“I used to have about one and a half main suppliers and I got about four I use now to make sure we get everything we need,” McGinnis said.

Both businesses said they have only had to adjust their prices slightly to keep up with inflation and supply chain issues.

“Everyone across the board has kind of had to do fluctuating with its prices so thankfully its hasn’t been anything astronomical,” Hoskins said.