Local caregivers continue to provide 97-year-old around-the-clock care during COVID-19 pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we communicate with people, some bonds can’t be broken.

Tyler Nagle and Hazel Lowrey have an unlikely friendship.

“He does the singing, and I go along with him, but I’m not that good at that,” said Lowrey.

Nagle has served as a caregiver for 97-year-old Lowrey for years, after most of her family passed away.

“I only have one son,” she said. “He’s up in heaven right now.”

He’s not the only one looking after her, you’ll find caregivers inside Lowrey’s Rogers home 24/7.

Nagle said, “We constantly think about our clients and how they’re doing, and a face to face connection is vastly different then hearing them over the phone.”

On a daily basis, the crew at Home Instead Senior Care does a number of things for Miss Hazel.

Like meals, laundry, and of course, comradery.

Caregiver: ” Remember when we used to garden together?” Lowrey: “Oh yeah, she knows how to saw wood with a kitchen knife. Oh boy, what a big laugh.”

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, these caregivers have had to change the way they serve some of their clients.

“Whenever they clock into shift, they have a prescreening where we ask them questions like, ‘Have you been out of state, have you been out of the country, have you had any symptoms of COVID-19?'” said Nagle.

Nagle also said the pandemic means fewer face to face visits for some clients, and more phone and Zoom calls.

“We make phone calls with our clients and caregivers to make sure that they’re doing well, that they have proper supplies, proper PPE,” he said.

While Miss Hazel may be close to 100 years old, she’s still young at heart, inspiring the people around her.

“If I could do anything and have a party, I would do it,” she said.

Nagle said,”People and memories that will last in my heart forever and that have made me not only the caregiver and home safety advisor that I am, but just a better person. They’ve done that for me.”

“Merrily merrily merrily merrily, life is but a dream,” the pair sings together.