Local CBD shop distributes free hand sanitizer amid COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas businesses are finding unique ways to aid the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A local CBD shop is doing just that by changing its normal production.

At CBD American Shaman in Rogers, it’s not only giving away full gallons of hand sanitizer to local law enforcement, it’s also giving away smaller bottles to anyone who wants one.

Made in its Kansas City, Missouri factory, the hospital-grade hand-sanitizer can disinfect your hands, surfaces, and even your food.

According to the company, ingredients in the sanitizer cause it to be non-toxic and safe to clean produce and put on food.

The store is donating over a thousand bottles worth of sanitizer to our first responders; 500 to the Rogers Police Department and 500 to the Rogers Fire Department.

Bill Gallea​, the shop’s owner, said the community needs to lean on each other now more than ever.

“Everyone needs to come together. I mean at this time and day, you just can’t be selfish,” he said.

Gallea said the store has about 300 bottles to give away to the public, but if you want to bring your own container, his team can fill it up for you.