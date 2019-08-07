Local chef will be on Food Network

She is on the premier episode of a new show

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville chef is a contestant on a Food Network Show.

Chef Maudie Schmitt at Cafe Rue Orleans is a contestant on the premiere show, Supermarket Stakeout, hosted by Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. It airs 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Maudie explained the show and stated each episode has four chefs and three rounds, which all have a theme. One chef is eliminated per round, which is similar to other shows including Chopped.

The winner earns $10,000.

However, contestants on this show are given $500 to purchase groceries from other shoppers exiting the store.

She said Duff Goldman and Christian Petrillo are judges.