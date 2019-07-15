Local children’s attraction celebrating its fourth birthday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Scott Family Amazeum has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of people since its opening. Today (July 15), it’s celebrating four years.

The museum opened its doors on July 15, 2015.

Guests come to experience unique science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities.

Marketing manager Paul Stolt said the nonprofit has far exceeded the goals set four years ago, including welcoming its one-millionth guest in April 2019, which wasn’t predicted to happen until 2020.

Stolt also said only 70% of guests live in Arkansas which means a good amount come from all over the country and while it’s geared towards kids, adults enjoy the activities just as much.

“People need to play,” Stolt said. “The world we live in is so complex and so busy that just having that moment to play, discover, wonder and learn is just a great experience.”

Stolt went on to say future plans include expanding activities and experiences.