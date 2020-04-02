Local Chinese organization makes donation to healthcare workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local Chinese organizations made a large donation to healthcare workers in Springdale this morning.

Group members from the Chinese Association church, and school donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Northwest Health.

They delivered 1,000 masks to help with the COVID-19 crisis.

Doctor Lizhen Gui, Chinese Association of NWA, said it is all about coming together as one community to get through the pandemic.

“From now on, we’re collecting information, whoever needs, especially hospitals, clinics, or firefighters, or any other places that needs them. We’re still collecting masks and donations,” Gui said.

The foundation has created a donation fund to keep buying supplies.