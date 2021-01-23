Local church chef creates “Friendly Fridge” to help those in need

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People in need across northwest Arkansas now have another way to get food thanks to a local church.

Kaitlyn Rush is the chef at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. She said since she started working in the area, she has seen the population of people in need double.

Because of this, she started feeding the hungry through an outdoor pantry at her church. Now, she has added on to the idea with an outdoor fridge called the “Friendly Fridge”.

“Our little food pantry doesn’t stay stocked enough, it’s not big enough and then people can’t bring cheese milk things you need,” Rush said. “Watching that need grow I thought, ‘I have an extra fridge at home we might as well offer that to people we can.'”

Rush said restaurants in northwest Arkansas like Hugo’s, Farmer’s Table and Arsaga’s are preparing to partner with the church to stock the fridge with leftovers.

Rush said based on the success of the first fridge, she plans to open more across northwest Arkansas.

The fridge and pantry stay open 24/7 outside St. Paul’s if you would like to stop by.