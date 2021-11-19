Local church distributing holiday meals for less fortunate families

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cross Church will be distributing food to local families that may not be able to afford one.

According to a release from the church, it will hold its annual Blessing Baskets Food Distribution event on November 21 at each of its campuses at 2 p.m.

The locations are:

  • 1709 Johnson Rd, Springdale, AR
  • 2801 W McMillan Dr, Fayetteville, AR
  • 2448 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers, AR

Arriving 15 minutes early will provide a time for registration and entrance, according to the release.

Registration can be found here.

Cross Church says they will give food away to 1,600 families.

