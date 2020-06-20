Local church hosts There is Hope Rally for George Floyd

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local church hosts a There is Hope rally for George Floyd.

According to a press release, The House is a multicultural church in Rogers, and tonight several members shared their stories and experiences with racism in the United States.

There was also a time for reflection, conversation, and prayer.

“Instead of having private conversations, I thought that we’d have a public conversation and we thought you know that it would be better for it to be a rally of hope and what we can be and what we can be better in this community,” The House Pastor Steven Sexton said.

Sexton said his church wants to show those in the community how to show love in practical ways and to help people feel valued.