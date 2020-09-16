Local church, United Way feed students during the pandemic

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizations are partnering up to make sure students and their families are staying fed.

Prairie Grove Schools and Backpack Program received a grant from United Way.

That money helped fund the food and supplies that have been passed out down at the church to the backpack program families.

The grant was for $2,500 and it was used to buy food for those in need as well as supplies for their backpack program.

Since the program began, they have fed over 1,800 people.

“It really opened my eyes as to how some of the world lives and it’s not something that is outside of our area,” Youth and children’s minister Brea Gragg said. “I know a lot of times it’s like that doesn’t happen here. Yes, it does.”

The church passes out food every Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

