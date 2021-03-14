Local churches & organizations help relieve medical debt for Arkansans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A national movement is being localized and it is all to hep families struggling with medical debt.

RIP Medical Debt is a national movement to help people pay off their medical bills. A northwest Arkanssas church and non-profit are part of a larger group trying to help families in our community.

Sara Milford is the Reverend at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Bentonville.

“If there’s a chance we could alleviate however we could do it just gotta follow where I’m led,” she said.

She has joined forces with founder of Beer and Hymns, Ken Weatherford to raise money for Community Arkansas Debt Relief.

“There are so many- especially women who are affected by medical debt,” Weatherford said. “Medical debt contributes to 60% of all bankruptcies.”

There are ways to qualify to get this help: being two times federal poverty line, having more debt than assets and/or having debt that is greater than 5% of annual income.

“For qualifying debt, there’s $24 million of medical debt in Arkansas,” Rev. Milford said.

Rev. Milford said the goal is to raise $172,000. For every $1 donated is $100 of debt forgiveness.

“Coming to Easter, hopefully coming to the end of the pandemic- if we could share some good news with folks, like getting a debt paid off that you weren’t expecting- can be a sign that there is really good in the world,” Rev. Milford said.

“As things are starting to look hopeful for some sense of normalcy we wanted to make sure we did something to speak into the medical world,” Weatherford said.

Beer and Hymns will be hosting a virtual event on March 21st at 5:00. For more information about he campaign, click here.