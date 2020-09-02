Local churches see changes in offerings due to COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As we head into the sixth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no question it is having an affect on everyone, including churches in northwest Arkansas.

In northwest Arkansas, you can find churches nearly everywhere. These buildings are up and running thanks to tithes and offerings from its members. A tithe is 10 percent of your income given specifically to your church.

Russell Hambey, pastor of Pentecostals of Northwest Arkansas, says he reminds his members that when they see a campus like their own, they must remember it takes money to run it.

As for Cross Church, giving has actually gone up since the pandemic began.

“It’s been incredible because of the faithfulness of our people and the blessings of God our giving at our church has actually not decreased much at all it’s actually slightly over our budget requirement,” said Ben Mayes, the Executive Leader of Finance and Operations at Cross Church.

“I think the church was just faithful to continue to provide a full worship service through music and through preaching even from the beginning and I think God just blessed that,” he said.

But, for smaller churches like Pentecostals of Northwest Arkansas, less people coming to in-person services has resulted in less giving.

Pastor Hamey says he’s seen attendance go down by at least 20 percent since the pandemic began.

“Financially, yes, in our services we have until the pandemic always had a free offering where the ushers go and collect the offering to those that wanna give, so we’ve lost all of that,” he said.

The churches have continued services in-person and offered online services as well. Both say they have seen an increase in virtual attendance and that they have still been able to spread their message effectively during this time.