Local citizens remembering the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People all over the country gathered to remember the life of Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, including right here in Fayetteville.

People gathered at the Washington County Court House to remember the life of the Supreme Court Justice taking a moment of silence, singing and talking about what Ginsburg’s legacy means to them.

Some saying they owe their rights and even their life to the late judge.

“I just get choked up so I’ll just say that on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s shoulders we all rise,” said Stacey Lane, who organized the service. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg we owe our lives to, we owe our rights to.”

Ginsburg was the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court bench and was nominated by Arkansas’s very own, former U.S President, Bill Clinton.

The event was initiated by the National Women’s March, making Fayetteville just one of many cities across the country hosting a vigil to pay tribute to Ginsburg.

One concern those who gathered at the event in Fayetteville discussed was their political concern for what the future holds. With the election less than seven weeks away, Ginsburg’s death has now set the stage for a political fight over who will fill her seat on the Supreme Court bench and when it will be filled.

President Donald Trump instructed that flags at the White House and all public buildings and military facilities be flown at half-staff, until Ginsburg’s memorial service.

The proclamation calls Ginsburg “a trailblazer, not only in the field of law, but in the history of our country.”