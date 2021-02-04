Local clinic helps bring COVID-19 vaccine to minority communities

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One organization in the River Valley is working to help bring the COVID-19 vaccine to minority groups.

The Good Samaritan Clinic along with a River Valley Task Force has requested to receive the vaccine but were turned down due to shortage issues.

Executive Director Patti Kimbrough said about 50% of her clients are Spanish speakers and that being able to get them the vaccine in a place they are familiar with is important.

“They still have a voice and they still deserve to have a vaccination. They still deserve to have that access to care,” she said.

Kimbrough hopes the clinic will be able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in the future.

