ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The campaign committee working to put measures on the ballot to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays in Rogers and Bentonville has collected the signatures needed to send the issue to voters.

The petitions must have signatures from 15% of the qualified voters who cast ballots in the last gubernatorial election in each city.

According to a press release, representatives of the “Keep Our Dollars Local” ballot question committee will turn in nearly 3,000 signatures to the Rogers City Clerk’s office on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m., where the committee needs 2,423 valid signatures to certify the measure for the ballot.

The committee will also submit nearly 2,300 signatures to the Bentonville City Clerk’s office on Tuesday, June 14. The committee needs 1,960 valid signatures to certify the measure for the ballot there.

“We’ve seen incredible public support for this issue through our signature-gathering effort,” said Clay Kendall, chairman of the “Keep Our Dollars Local” ballot question committee. “We started circulating petitions on April 7, and finished on May 13, collecting all of the needed signatures in less than 45 days. In addition to giving consumers more options of when and where to make their purchases, we believe people truly recognize how much our communities would benefit from keeping more of our tax dollars local.”