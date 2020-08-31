Local company developing at-home COVID-19 test

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local diagnostic company is working to develop a COVID-19 test that can be used at various healthcare locations and even at home.

NOWDiagnostics, Inc. announced it is working with BARDA, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to develop a serological test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that can be used across a variety of health care settings from clinics to hospital emergency rooms and ultimately by consumers for at-home use.

The antibody test requires no additional materials, equipment, processing, or refrigeration.

The ADEXUSDx® COVID-19 Test is designed to deliver results in 15 minutes and detect the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in those who have been exposed to the virus.

This can include those who have been recently or previously infected with COVID-19, regardless of if their symptoms were severe, moderate, mild, or if they showed no symptoms at all.

The test requires a fingerstick to get 40 microliters of capillary blood, venous whole blood, serum, or plasma.

Tests like these would enable people to be screened easily and quickly, showing test results in minutes instead of days.

