Local cookie business making the holidays sweet

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local business owners are banking on your support to help them through this pandemic.

One local baker, Daila Doss is rising to the task of the health crisis.

“Every cookie I do is from the heart and it’s a work,” Doss said.

Doss originally planned to go into graphic design but found another avenue to practice her love for art… baking.

“Food is something that is edible and it goes away and people constantly need it again,” she said. “It’s not an art you hang on your wall then you’re done.”

Doss said the pandemic did slow down sales but due to the growing demand this holiday season, she’s stayed in the kitchen as much as ever.

For Doss, this is just the beginning of an even bigger dream.

“One of these days I’m gonna get picked for the Food Network Cookie Challenge,” she said.

For the holiday season, Doss has sold pre-ordered sets of cookies that she designed beforehand but for any upcoming events past the holidays, she will be taking custom orders.

For Doss Haus cookie inquiries, click here.