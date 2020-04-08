Local couple celebrates marriage virtually

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We’ve mentioned how couples are postponing their wedding day, waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to blow over but one local pair of lovebirds got innovative and had a virtual wedding over the weekend.

Meet Lowell newlyweds Lindsay and Chris Gilio.

They decided to have a small ceremony in their living room with family and friends watching on Zoom.

Lindsay and Chris do have another ceremony planned for later this summer.

Congratulations and thank you for allowing us to share your special day!