Local daycare celebrates start of the Olympics with an opening ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local daycare students at The Goddard School of Fayetteville commemorated the start of the Olympics with their own opening ceremony!

Students dressed in their best red, white, and blue and paraded around the playground with flags and signs.

“They’ve been so excited. We’ve been trying to get them pumped up and prepared all week just to show some support for America. They’ve been really excited,” Director Skylan Snider said.

Older classes held their own ‘Goddard Games,’ which included synchronized swimming and hurdles.

