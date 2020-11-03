Local diaper bank to help families in need

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Family Network NWA is partnering with the Bread of Life Food Bank to help families in our area.

On Monday, the organizations are starting a diaper bank to help families in need.

Audrey Zavaleta, executive director with Family Network says, when the pandemic hit, the need for diapers grew in the community.

“We’ve had lots of people that have reached out saying that our community needs this and we want to get involved, so [we’re] just super thankful for Bread of Life and just for the community and all the support that we’ve had so far. We’re excited.”

There were 22,000 diapers raised for the bank.

If you’re interested in donating yourself, call (479) 365-9627.